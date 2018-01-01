Cliff Ennico

Cliff Ennico is a syndicated columnist and author of several books on small business, including Small Business Survival Guide and The eBay Business Answer Book. This column is no substitute for legal, tax or financial advice, which can be furnished only by a qualified professional licensed in your state.

Don't Let Sweat Equity Create 'Phantom Income'
Finance

How to set up an LLC without creating taxable income for your sweat-equity partner
3 min read
Tapping Friends and Family for Startup Funds
Starting a Business

Make sure you cover your bases before accepting a loan or investment from a friend or family member.
3 min read
Caught in a Customer Disappearing Act
Growth Strategies

In today's economy, no one can predict how much atttition will take place.
3 min read
Keep Lawsuits off Your Back
Growth Strategies

5 ways to reduce your liability risk.
3 min read
Mind Your Posts
Marketing

You want your blog to attract a lot of search engine traffic, but if you go too far there's a risk that someone will sue you.
3 min read
Privacy Matters

2 min read
Before You Buy That Small Business
Starting a Business

Buying an existing business is often safer than starting one on your own. But watch out for these red flags.
4 min read
The Best Option

Can a startup on a budget use stock rather than cash as a hiring incentive?
2 min read
Three-Ring Circus

What you need to juggle several startups at once.
2 min read
Corp Values

So you've got a business idea and a plan, but what kind of company do you want to own?
2 min read
Help Wanted
Technology

How to find and hire employees who can take your business in the right direction.
10 min read
Site Standard

Launching a content-driven site? Protect yourself against lawsuits with these 4 must-have features.
2 min read
Taxing Matters
Technology

Selling on eBay makes you subject to taxes, just like a retail store. Be sure to avoid these 10 tax errors.
3 min read
Web of Lies?

Investigating potential employees online can hurt your business if you're not careful.
2 min read
Start the New Year Off Right
Growth Strategies

The 10 commandments of business success you need to take to heart this year
4 min read
