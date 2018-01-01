Cliff Ennico is a syndicated columnist and author of several books on small business, including Small Business Survival Guide and The eBay Business Answer Book. This column is no substitute for legal, tax or financial advice, which can be furnished only by a qualified professional licensed in your state.
Finance
Don't Let Sweat Equity Create 'Phantom Income'
How to set up an LLC without creating taxable income for your sweat-equity partner
Starting a Business
Tapping Friends and Family for Startup Funds
Make sure you cover your bases before accepting a loan or investment from a friend or family member.
Growth Strategies
Caught in a Customer Disappearing Act
In today's economy, no one can predict how much atttition will take place.
Growth Strategies
Keep Lawsuits off Your Back
5 ways to reduce your liability risk.
Marketing
Mind Your Posts
You want your blog to attract a lot of search engine traffic, but if you go too far there's a risk that someone will sue you.
Starting a Business
Before You Buy That Small Business
Buying an existing business is often safer than starting one on your own. But watch out for these red flags.
The Best Option
Can a startup on a budget use stock rather than cash as a hiring incentive?
Three-Ring Circus
What you need to juggle several startups at once.
Corp Values
So you've got a business idea and a plan, but what kind of company do you want to own?
Technology
Help Wanted
How to find and hire employees who can take your business in the right direction.
Site Standard
Launching a content-driven site? Protect yourself against lawsuits with these 4 must-have features.
Technology
Taxing Matters
Selling on eBay makes you subject to taxes, just like a retail store. Be sure to avoid these 10 tax errors.
Web of Lies?
Investigating potential employees online can hurt your business if you're not careful.
Growth Strategies
Start the New Year Off Right
The 10 commandments of business success you need to take to heart this year