Coeli Carr is a business, health and lifestyle journalist based in New York City. She comments on pop culture archetypes on her website.
Ready for Anything
This Guy Just Made Opening Coconuts a Whole Lot Easier
By inventing a low tech cutting device that easily rips through the coconut's fibrous shell.
Pricing
Advice for Making the Luxury Sell
When presenting and pricing luxury items, add to the product's perceived value while eliminating any suggestion of commoditization.
Marketing
Business Owners: Want to Offer a Black Friday Deal? Here's How.
Small-business retailers may not be able to match the Black Friday extravaganzas offered by the big-box stores, but there are certain things they can do to compete.
Lifestyle
Can Entrepreneurs Really Wear What They Want?
You may be your own boss, but that doesn't mean you should pull a Mark Zuckerberg and wear hoodies to investor meetings. Here's some advice.
Marketing
What's the Next Kale? How Business Owners Can Capitalize on Food Trends
Stemming from the nation's current obsession with kale are some important lessons for business owners about how to latch onto trends.
Growth Strategies
Using Someone Else's Intellectual Property Comes At a Price
In the IP wars, you have to figure out if a potential violation is worth the penalties you might pay.