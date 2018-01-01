Coeli Carr

Coeli Carr is a business, health and lifestyle journalist based in New York City. She comments on pop culture archetypes on her website.

More From Coeli Carr

This Guy Just Made Opening Coconuts a Whole Lot Easier
Ready for Anything

This Guy Just Made Opening Coconuts a Whole Lot Easier

By inventing a low tech cutting device that easily rips through the coconut's fibrous shell.
3 min read
Advice for Making the Luxury Sell
Pricing

Advice for Making the Luxury Sell

When presenting and pricing luxury items, add to the product's perceived value while eliminating any suggestion of commoditization.
3 min read
Business Owners: Want to Offer a Black Friday Deal? Here's How.
Marketing

Business Owners: Want to Offer a Black Friday Deal? Here's How.

Small-business retailers may not be able to match the Black Friday extravaganzas offered by the big-box stores, but there are certain things they can do to compete.
5 min read
Can Entrepreneurs Really Wear What They Want?
Lifestyle

Can Entrepreneurs Really Wear What They Want?

You may be your own boss, but that doesn't mean you should pull a Mark Zuckerberg and wear hoodies to investor meetings. Here's some advice.
6 min read
What's the Next Kale? How Business Owners Can Capitalize on Food Trends
Marketing

What's the Next Kale? How Business Owners Can Capitalize on Food Trends

Stemming from the nation's current obsession with kale are some important lessons for business owners about how to latch onto trends.
5 min read
Using Someone Else's Intellectual Property Comes At a Price
Growth Strategies

Using Someone Else's Intellectual Property Comes At a Price

In the IP wars, you have to figure out if a potential violation is worth the penalties you might pay.
7 min read
