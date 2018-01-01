Con O'Donnell

Con O'Donnell

Guest Writer
Founder, Sarmady and co-founder, RiseUp Summit

Entrepreneur Con O’Donnell is an investor in 11 promising Egyptian tech startups. He co-founded Arabic dotcom pioneer Sarmady Communications and was a first-mover in digital advertising for mobile apps. O’Donnell is also the cofounder of RiseUp, one of the MENA region’s top entrepreneurship events. 

More From Con O'Donnell

Why Customer Experience Is No Longer Enough
Customer Experience

Why Customer Experience Is No Longer Enough

Businesses should focus on the human experience (HX) to gain and retain their customers.
5 min read
Small Startups Are Good For Big Business
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Small Startups Are Good For Big Business

Why are the biggest corporations in the world getting close to entrepreneurship and startups? Here are four reasons why.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.