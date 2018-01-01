Crystal Oculee

Crystal Oculee

Guest Writer
Personal Finance Expert, Author

Crystal Oculee is the author of the No. 1 best-selling book in retirement planning, Get Your Hand Out Of My Purse! I’m Not Giving You My Money! as well as Money Confidence: Advice for Women to Take Control of Their Financial Freedom. Now. Oculee is a licensed retirement income strategist, national financial motivational speaker, CNN contributor and Personal Money Trainer™ and has been featured in Redbook and by Daily Worth, FOX, ABC, CBS, Yahoo! Finance, KFI, KTLK, KRLA, KDAR, KKLA and more.

 Crystal has always worked towards empowering women by giving them the tools to help them get the results they want in a world where women are disadvantaged. Crystal is passionate about helping women deal with the unique financial challenges they face – not the “one size fits all” solutions that are typically dictated. With a deep understanding of women’s issues and a passion for change, she has taught thousands of women to take positive action in their lives, stand up for themselves, and say, “Get your hand out of my purse! I’m not giving you my money!”

More From Crystal Oculee

Don't Let Student Debt Paired With Startup Debt Demolish Your Financial Security.
Business Debt

Don't Let Student Debt Paired With Startup Debt Demolish Your Financial Security.

Baby boomers are the fast-growing segment of entrepreneurs. But. all too often, they're still paying for their kids' college education.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.