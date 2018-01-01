Michael E. Long and Daniel Z. Lieberman

Entrepreneur Mindset
Entrepreneurs' Brains Are Wired Differently. Here's How to Use Yours Right.
People with active dopamine systems, like entrepreneurs, are particularly good at recognizing the connections that everyone else misses.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.