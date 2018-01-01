Michael E. Long and Daniel Z. Lieberman

Michael E. Long and Daniel Z. Lieberman

Guest Writer
Authors of 'The Molecule of More'
Daniel Z. Lieberman, MD is a professor at George Washington University. Trained as a physicist, Michael Long lectures at Georgetown. Their book is The Molecule of More: How a single chemical in your brain drives loves, sex and creativity -- and well determine the fate of the human race.

Entrepreneurs' Brains Are Wired Differently. Here's How to Use Yours Right.
People with active dopamine systems, like entrepreneurs, are particularly good at recognizing the connections that everyone else misses.
