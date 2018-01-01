Dan T Pickett

Guest Writer
Chairman and CEO of nfrastructure
Dan T. Pickett is chairman and CEO of nfrastructure in Malta, N.Y. His company helps large enterprises design, build and operate mission-critical technology infrastructure.  

 

What 'They' Are Not Telling You: The Downsides of the 'Internet of Things'
Internet of Things

What 'They' Are Not Telling You: The Downsides of the 'Internet of Things'

Sure, it's great to contemplate a cool, "connected" toaster; but have you considered the upheavals ahead?
4 min read
3 Hacks for Making the Most Out of a Mentoring Relationship
Mentors

3 Hacks for Making the Most Out of a Mentoring Relationship

After choosing a sounding board, be fully committed to the relationship and open to treating each exchange as a two-way learning interaction.
4 min read
3 Unconventional Tips for Upping Your Business Game
Personal Development

3 Unconventional Tips for Upping Your Business Game

Cultivate creativity, enjoy leisure pastimes, forge relationships and achieve entrepreneurial success.
3 min read
What the 'Internet of Things' Means for Enterprising Entrepreneurs
Big Data

What the 'Internet of Things' Means for Enterprising Entrepreneurs

Harnessing data will make possible a new wave of products and services for customers.
5 min read
