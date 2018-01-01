Dan T Pickett

Internet of Things
What 'They' Are Not Telling You: The Downsides of the 'Internet of Things'
Sure, it's great to contemplate a cool, "connected" toaster; but have you considered the upheavals ahead?
Mentors
3 Hacks for Making the Most Out of a Mentoring Relationship
After choosing a sounding board, be fully committed to the relationship and open to treating each exchange as a two-way learning interaction.
Personal Development
3 Unconventional Tips for Upping Your Business Game
Cultivate creativity, enjoy leisure pastimes, forge relationships and achieve entrepreneurial success.
Big Data
What the 'Internet of Things' Means for Enterprising Entrepreneurs
Harnessing data will make possible a new wave of products and services for customers.