Daniel Patrick Forrester

Guest Writer
Author, Strategist, THRUUE Founder & CEO
Daniel Patrick Forrester is an author and strategist of organizational and cultural change who challenges leaders and boards to be guided by big ideas and act purposefully to realize intended impact. The ideas behind THRUUE, for which he serves as founder and CEO, come from his book Consider: Harnessing the Power of Reflective Thinking in Your Organization.

More From Daniel Patrick Forrester

How to Run a Company Retreat That Won't Crash and Burn
Retreats

Are attendees checking their phones and rolling their eyes? Oops. You should have planned more carefully.
8 min read
Existential Thinking Can Drive Entrepreneurs Past Disruption
Innovation

Five questions to ask yourself, to make sure your company doesn't end up becoming the next Blockbuster.
4 min read
So How Will You Ever Get Off the Desert Island?
Mentors

A business strategist recalls three key business lessons he learned from a mentor whose work had repercussions as far away as the moon.
7 min read
Culture Really Does Eat Strategy for Breakfast
Company Culture

Just ask Target, General Motors and the Veterans Affairs Department
4 min read
