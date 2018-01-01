Daniel Patrick Forrester

Retreats
How to Run a Company Retreat That Won't Crash and Burn
Are attendees checking their phones and rolling their eyes? Oops. You should have planned more carefully.
Innovation
Existential Thinking Can Drive Entrepreneurs Past Disruption
Five questions to ask yourself, to make sure your company doesn't end up becoming the next Blockbuster.
Mentors
So How Will You Ever Get Off the Desert Island?
A business strategist recalls three key business lessons he learned from a mentor whose work had repercussions as far away as the moon.
Company Culture
Culture Really Does Eat Strategy for Breakfast
Just ask Target, General Motors and the Veterans Affairs Department