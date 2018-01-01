Danielle Kennedy

Marketing
Objection!
Customer's objections offer a window of opportunity for closing the sale.
Ready for Anything
New Year's Sales Plan
Resolve to increase your sales this year.
Marketing
Selling Online
What's the difference between online and brick-and-mortar sales?
Marketing
Salespeople Wanted
The rules for prospecting apply to customers--and your sales force.
Marketing
Your Daily Sales Plan
Our Sales Expert shows you how to increase sales by the hour.
Marketing
Selling Your Services
Pop quiz: How do you sell something you can't touch? We've got a few answers.
Marketing
Hot Tips for Cold Calling
Before you pick up the phone to make your introductory call, ask yourself these four questions.
Marketing
Make a Friend, Get the Sale
Don't quite know why you're not closing more sales? Our Sales Expert thinks you may need more connections on the inside.
Get Smart
To move ahead in sales, you've gotta go back...to school, that is.
Firing Line
Is there a slacker on your sales team? It might be time to say goodbye.
Rep Talk
Independent contractor or employee? Commission or draw? This five-step plan can help you decide how to pay your sales reps.
Marketing
Word Travels Fast
Use secrecy, scarcity and the cool factor to spark a buzz about your product.
Bridging The Gaps
Is your age keeping you from making the sale? Learn how to turn it to your advantage.