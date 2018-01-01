Danielle Kennedy

More From Danielle Kennedy

Fire Up!
Marketing

In a sales slump? Turn up the heat on your cold calls.
9 min read
Objection!
Marketing

Customer's objections offer a window of opportunity for closing the sale.
8 min read
New Year's Sales Plan
Ready for Anything

Resolve to increase your sales this year.
4 min read
Selling Online
Marketing

What's the difference between online and brick-and-mortar sales?
4 min read
Salespeople Wanted
Marketing

The rules for prospecting apply to customers--and your sales force.
4 min read
Your Daily Sales Plan
Marketing

Our Sales Expert shows you how to increase sales by the hour.
3 min read
Selling Your Services
Marketing

Pop quiz: How do you sell something you can't touch? We've got a few answers.
3 min read
Hot Tips for Cold Calling
Marketing

Before you pick up the phone to make your introductory call, ask yourself these four questions.
3 min read
Make a Friend, Get the Sale
Marketing

Don't quite know why you're not closing more sales? Our Sales Expert thinks you may need more connections on the inside.
4 min read
Game Plan
Marketing

Looking for employees who can help increase your sales? Here are a few rules from our Sales Expert that will point you in the right direction.
3 min read
Get Smart

To move ahead in sales, you've gotta go back...to school, that is.
11 min read
Firing Line

Is there a slacker on your sales team? It might be time to say goodbye.
6 min read
Rep Talk

Independent contractor or employee? Commission or draw? This five-step plan can help you decide how to pay your sales reps.
7 min read
Word Travels Fast
Marketing

Use secrecy, scarcity and the cool factor to spark a buzz about your product.
7 min read
Bridging The Gaps

Is your age keeping you from making the sale? Learn how to turn it to your advantage.
7 min read
