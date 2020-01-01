About Danny Beckett Jr.
Family is first, and after that, I’m all startups and business. I have 15+ years of building venture-backed tech companies that have generated $250M+ in revenue. Currently founder and CEO of Assemble Technologies Inc., founder of TheFutureofWork.org and head of growth for Entrepreneur NEXT.
More From Danny Beckett Jr.
Crisis Management
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Rebound After a Crisis
During this global pandemic, true entrepreneurs will find opportunities to make a positive impact.