Dave Clarke is the founder and lead strategist at AuthenticMatters, a digital strategy firm that helps companies - from web startups to brick & mortars - acquire the right customers to the right products for the right reasons. Email him at dave@authenticmatters.com to learn more or grab a beer if you're ever in Philly or New York.
Marketing
What to Do When No One Responds to Your Pitch Emails
When your pitch emails go unanswered by members of the media, consider more subtle steps.
Growth Strategies
What Not to Hook a Media Pitch to, Ever
You may think your product or service is always newsworthy, but that's not typically the case. Here are a few press pitches that can quickly crash and burn -- and how to avoid them.
Marketing
In Search of Buzz: What It Is and How to Build It
Generating interest among the media, customers and clients is the goal, but how to make that happen can often get confusing and costly. Here are three tips.
Marketing
3 Ways to Land Media Attention Without a News Pitch
Your company may in fact be awesome, but the media rarely responds to self-aggrandizing pitches. Here are three ways to generate headlines during a slow-news moment.
Entrepreneurs
How to Humanize Your Brand and Build Social-Media Buzz
When it comes to starting up, one of the biggest drivers you'll have in finding customers is your current customers. Here's how to keep them happy -- and chatty.
Marketing
4 Must-Have Elements in a Successful Media Pitch
When you're trying to build buzz about your startup, consider the details. Here are some absolute must-haves in your pitch to the media.
Starting a Business
3 Things Your Media Pitch Doesn't Need
When you're trying to lasso attention for your startup. There are a few things to not mention in your pitch email to the media.