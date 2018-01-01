Dave Maney

Leadership
Finding the Right Second-in-Command Is the Biggest Decision An Entrepreneur Will Make
Canadian military leaders need what they call their 2iC, or deputy, to be a better version of themselves. So do you.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.