Dave Maney

Guest Writer

Founder and CEO of Deke Digital

Dave Maney is a national economic and financial writer and commentator and founder and CEO of Deke Digital, a content-based digital media and marketing services company. He writes about the economic future for the Daily Beast and appears weekly with Neil Cavuto on the Fox News and Fox Business News networks. He is a three-time entrepreneur, having successfully founded and led a broadband technology services company, a middle-market merchant bank and now Deke Digital.