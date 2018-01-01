Dave Thompson

Ready for Anything
Why a Client's Lifetime Value Changes, Depending on the Month
Are you comfortable with seasonal sales once a year for certain clients? Time to expand your sales horizon.
Customer Loyalty
3 Ways to Increase Customer Loyalty
People remain committed to a brand they feel a connection to.
Customer Relationship
Size Matters: Make Your Business Appear Smaller When It Counts
There's a point where a company becomes large enough to lose sight of customers as individuals.
Marketing Strategies
5 Ways to Provide Personalized Service to Small Companies -- Profitably
Efficiently offer a high-touch customized experience to customers in a manner that resonates with the way they want to interact.