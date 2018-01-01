David Donner Chait

David Donner Chait is a second-year student at Columbia Business School and the co-founder of Travefy, a free online tool that helps groups simplify their travel. He previously served as senior policy advisor at the U.S. Small Business Administration and worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company. He holds a B.A. in economics-political science from Columbia College.

More From David Donner Chait

5 Secrets to Landing the Perfect Partnership
Entrepreneurs

5 Secrets to Landing the Perfect Partnership

Partnerships can help take startups to the next level, but teaming up with a company can be harder than you think. Travefy co-founder David Chait offers up advice on how to seal the deal.
4 min read
Fundraising 101: Words of Advice From One Founder to Another
Finance

Fundraising 101: Words of Advice From One Founder to Another

For our series The Grind, the founder of Travefy offers up advice on securing external capital.
3 min read
Why the Motto 'If You Build It, They Will Come' is BS
Growth Strategies

Why the Motto 'If You Build It, They Will Come' is BS

Young entrepreneur David Chait delves into why startups should never assume a market exists for their product.
4 min read
How to Test Whether You're Ready to Dive into Your Startup, Full Time
Starting a Business

How to Test Whether You're Ready to Dive into Your Startup, Full Time

Recent grad David D. Chait on setting benchmarks for knowing when or if to make the leap into working on a startup full time.
4 min read
4 Tips for Turning a Dispersed Team into an Asset
Entrepreneurs

4 Tips for Turning a Dispersed Team into an Asset

Student entrepreneur David Donner Chait on the pros of having a remote staff.
3 min read
4 Tips for Harnessing the Power of Big Data
Entrepreneurs

4 Tips for Harnessing the Power of Big Data

Student entrepreneur David Donner Chait on why analytics are critical to any startup.
3 min read
3 Critical Tips for Launching Your Product
Entrepreneurs

3 Critical Tips for Launching Your Product

Student entrepreneur David Donner Chait on the importance of acting fast when it comes to getting your creation out there.
3 min read
3 Tips for Turning Your Classmates Into Beta Testers
Entrepreneurs

3 Tips for Turning Your Classmates Into Beta Testers

Student entrepreneur David Chait shares his tips for gaining feedback from the diverse college community.
3 min read
4 Tips for Navigating Your Local Tech Scene
Entrepreneurs

4 Tips for Navigating Your Local Tech Scene

Student entrepreneur David D. Chait discusses the importance of leveraging like-minded people in your community.
3 min read
