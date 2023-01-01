David Eaton
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Principal
David Eaton is a Principal at FMG Leading, a human capital strategy firm that helps clients build world-class organizations at the intersection of humanity and high performance. Dave's particular expertise is culture and its importance in driving organizational transformations.
Latest
Culture
Why You Must Stay Focused on Your Culture in Times of Economic Uncertainty
Amidst today's market uncertainty, some organizational leaders feel they don't have to focus as much on their workplace cultures. Here's why they couldn't be more wrong.