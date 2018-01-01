David Hassell

David Hassell

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of 15Five

David Hassell is the founder and CEO of 15Five, a leading employee engagement solution that helps create high performing teams by combining pulse surveys, weekly check-ins, peer recognition, and people analytics all in one platform. 

More From David Hassell

Management By Weekly Check-In Is the New 'Wandering Around'
Managing Employees

Management By Weekly Check-In Is the New 'Wandering Around'

New technologies are allowing managers to keep up with their employees and track goals and employee progress.
5 min read
Remote Teams: Good for Your Company or a Productivity Nightmare? (Infographic)
Managing Remote Teams

Remote Teams: Good for Your Company or a Productivity Nightmare? (Infographic)

Thirty-seven percent of companies polled have people working remotely. Ten percent have no office at all.
2 min read
Survey Says: Honesty at the Office Is the Biggest Perk of All (Infographic)
Employees

Survey Says: Honesty at the Office Is the Biggest Perk of All (Infographic)

More than gym memberships, free food and ping-pong tables, employees want open conversation.
3 min read
You Don't Have to Be a CEO to Develop Leadership Qualities
Leadership Qualities

You Don't Have to Be a CEO to Develop Leadership Qualities

These 10 traits will prove indispensable, no matter where you fall in the hierarchy.
5 min read
Throw Out the 'Painkillers,' 'Vitamins' and Other Bad Metaphors in Silicon Valley
Ready for Anything

Throw Out the 'Painkillers,' 'Vitamins' and Other Bad Metaphors in Silicon Valley

A CEO decries a venture-capital focus on companies that provide quick fixes to symptoms rather than long-term prevention.
4 min read
Failure Is Not an Option. It's Required.
Failure

Failure Is Not an Option. It's Required.

A CEO explains the best way to react when a team member makes a mistake.
5 min read
Why You Should Hire People Smarter Than You
Hiring Employees

Why You Should Hire People Smarter Than You

Be vigilant in cultivating a team of excellence.
4 min read
Avoid Loss in Translation. Put Developers and Creative Staffers on the Same Page.
Communications

Avoid Loss in Translation. Put Developers and Creative Staffers on the Same Page.

Here's how to avert communication breakdowns when tech folks must build a new app or gadget to the specs of those who don't code.
5 min read
Finding Time in Your 25-Hour Workday to Support Your Team
Ready for Anything

Finding Time in Your 25-Hour Workday to Support Your Team

Buckle down to tackle those tasks needing a deep focus. Then you can multitask and respond to staff at other moments.
5 min read
Drive a Feedback Loop: Employees Will Benefit, So Will Your Company
Employee Recognition

Drive a Feedback Loop: Employees Will Benefit, So Will Your Company

Recognition of your staffers will help them thrive and also stimulate the growth of your firm.
5 min read
To Be Results Focused, Stop Focusing On Results
Profits

To Be Results Focused, Stop Focusing On Results

Too often, entrepreneur and managers try to force profitably, resulting in little change to the bottom line. Instead, they should approach it organically.
4 min read
Stopping Employees From Jumping Ship is Easier Than You Think (Infographic)
Human Resources

Stopping Employees From Jumping Ship is Easier Than You Think (Infographic)

Taking this one step could also unlock your team's potential and lead to growth.
1 min read
To Avoid Common Startup Ailments, Try These Preventative Measures
Starting a Business

To Avoid Common Startup Ailments, Try These Preventative Measures

Having a good company culture can keep your company and employees healthy.
4 min read
Big Ideas Come to Those Who Ask
Leadership

Big Ideas Come to Those Who Ask

Making it easy for your employees to offer suggestions could lead to big improvements to your product and company.
4 min read
