David Mandell is the co-founder and CEO of PivotDesk, a TechStars Boulder 2012 company that helps find room for growing businesses.

Innovation Is Revolutionizing the Future of Work
The Future of Work

Innovation Is Revolutionizing the Future of Work

Freedom, flexibility and transformation are the philosophies shaping the workplace today.
7 min read
Why Believing Your Own Projections Is Risky Business
Financial Projections

Why Believing Your Own Projections Is Risky Business

A growing number of tech giants have missed targets and have re-evaluated projections. As a result, they've been forced to slow hiring or initiate massive layoffs.
7 min read
How to Get a Handle on Exorbitant Office Rents
Cash Flow

How to Get a Handle on Exorbitant Office Rents

Long-term leases are a boon for landlords but seldom for anybody else.
5 min read
3 Key Lessons for My Kids About Becoming Entrepreneurs
Leadership

3 Key Lessons for My Kids About Becoming Entrepreneurs

Because when the time comes for them to enter the working world, I want them to be damn good leaders.
4 min read
How a High Valuation Can Run Your Business Into the Ground
Venture Capital

How a High Valuation Can Run Your Business Into the Ground

An inflated early-stage valuation makes raising the first round of capital easier but the expectations make everything after harder.
4 min read
Why Hating the Competition Will Get You Nowhere
Growth Strategies

Why Hating the Competition Will Get You Nowhere

Entrepreneurs often view competitors as their arch enemy, but often rivals will make their own startup stronger. Here is five reasons why.
3 min read
