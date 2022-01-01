Signing out of account, Standby...
David N. Peterson
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
COO and Executive Consultant
David Peterson is an executive consultant for startups and high-growth companies. He most recently served as VP of sales and marketing for Namco Pools. He's held diverse roles at GuardRails, Trilogy Software companies: Versata, Aurea Software and Crossover for Work.
Follow David N. Peterson on Social
Latest
5 Businesses You Can Launch from Home and Scale for Less Than $100
Service-based startups have both market headroom and flexibility.
5 Reasons Why You Need to Treat Your Side Hustle Like a True Business
Any moneymaking activity worth participating in should be treated as a company.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Austin Mac Nab
CEO, Co-Founder and Executive Leader
-
Anne Rush
Founder & CEO
-
Brendan P. Keegan
CEO of Merchants Fleet
-
Anthony Cavaluzzi
CEO at Profit Management Solutions, LLC
-
Blake Hutchison
CEO @ Flippa - #1 Marketplace to Buy & Sell Online Businesses
-
Pritom Das
Founder/CEO of TravelerPlus
-
Chris Porteous
High Performance Growth Marketer
-
Ben Angel
Entrepreneur Network Contributor