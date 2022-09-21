How to Improve Work-Life Balance and Productivity While Working Remotely

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While remote work is appealing in many ways, there are still some challenges that need to be overcome. Two of the biggest challenges are maintaining a work-life balance and staying productive. You may feel like you're always at work since there's no physical separation between your job and home. There are also typically more distractions at home, which can lead to decreased productivity. But with a little bit of effort, you can create a work-life balance that works for you. Whether you're a seasoned remote veteran (like me) or new to the transition, there are a few things you can do to maintain a proper work-life balance. There are also a few strategies you can use to increase productivity while working from home.

Tips for maintaining a proper work-life balance while working remotely

The first step is to set some boundaries. Determine what hours you'll be available for work, and stick to them. This may mean turning off your phone notifications or setting specific times for checking in with your team. It's also important to make time for yourself outside of work. Schedule regular breaks throughout the day, and take time for activities you enjoy outside of work.

Another key to a better work-life balance while working from home is communication. Make sure your team knows what your availability is and when you're available to talk. And don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it. By setting these boundaries and communicating with your team, you'll be able to work from wherever is most convenient for you. And that's a great place to start.

Tips for staying productive while working remotely

Working remotely can be a great way to have more flexibility in your work schedule, but it can also be difficult to stay productive when you're not in an office. Here are some tips for staying on track while working from home:

1. Make a schedule, and stick to it: When you're working from home, it's easy to let yourself get distracted by household tasks or other things that need to be done. But if you want to be productive, it's important to set aside specific hours for work and stick to them.

2. Find a quiet place to work: It can be tempting to work from bed or the couch, but if you want to be productive, you need a designated workspace where you can focus on your tasks without distractions.

3. Take breaks: Studies show that taking short breaks throughout the day can help you be more productive. If you're stuck in a rut or not getting much done, try breaking up your work into smaller chunks.

4. Switch up your work environment: If you find yourself increasingly distracted by your workspace, try to switch it up and find another location. If you're stuck on a project at home, consider working in the garage or even outside.

5. Don't multitask: Multitasking can be a good thing, but when you're trying to work on something important, it's better not to switch tasks while your fingers are on the keyboard. A study from the National University of Singapore found that multitasking is actually detrimental to your performance.

6. Avoid distractions: Avoid the TV, avoid social media, silence unimportant notifications, and stick to the schedules you create.

You'll find remote work both challenging and rewarding. This is coming from someone who has worked remotely full-time for the last 11 years. It takes a bit of time to get used to, but if you are committed, like anything else in life, you'll be just fine. Remember that working remotely isn't just a privilege, it's actually a tremendous responsibility for anyone who is afforded a role on a remote basis. If you stay true to your beliefs, values and goals, remote work will help enhance your life both personally and professionally.