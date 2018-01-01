David R. Evanson

More From David R. Evanson

Going Once, Going Twice
Starting a Business

Going Once, Going Twice

Sold! Whether you're buying or selling stock, the IPO auction may be the best way for you to get a fair deal.
5 min read
Bucking The System
Finance

Bucking The System

Small Business Investment Companies pick up where traditional banks leave off.
7 min read
Cash Is King
Finance

Cash Is King

Royalty financing keeps investors happy - and keeps your company in your own hands.
7 min read
Loan Stars

Loan Stars

With new technology at their fingertips, banks are opening their doors to small business.
8 min read
Public School
Finance

Public School

Learning how to prepare for an IPO.
8 min read
Fortune Telling

Fortune Telling

Putting together financial projections that attract investors
8 min read
Fertile Ground

Fertile Ground

Providing access to investors is just one way an incubator can help your business take flight.
6 min read
What Price Advice?
Finance

What Price Advice?

When looking for financing, consider the expertise a value-added investor can offer.
6 min read
Direct Hit
Finance

Direct Hit

With direct public offerings, entrepreneurs can take financing into their own hands.
8 min read
Ace In The Hole

Ace In The Hole

A new online network could unleash a tidal wave of private capital for entrepreneurs.
7 min read
Stocking Up

Stocking Up

You get more than financing when you tap your 401(k) to buy stock in your business.
8 min read
Capital Questions

Capital Questions

Do you stand a chance of getting venture capital? Take this test and find out.
6 min read
Foreign Power

Foreign Power

Seeking investors? Looking overseas could be your company's best bet.
6 min read
Hidden Assets

Hidden Assets

Off-balance-sheet financing lets you raise money and protect your equity.
7 min read
Expert Picks

Expert Picks

How do the pros invest their money? We turned to two of today's hottest investment sources to find out.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.