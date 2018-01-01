David R. Evanson

Starting a Business
Going Once, Going Twice
Sold! Whether you're buying or selling stock, the IPO auction may be the best way for you to get a fair deal.
Finance
Bucking The System
Small Business Investment Companies pick up where traditional banks leave off.
Finance
Cash Is King
Royalty financing keeps investors happy - and keeps your company in your own hands.
Loan Stars
With new technology at their fingertips, banks are opening their doors to small business.
Finance
Public School
Learning how to prepare for an IPO.
Fortune Telling
Putting together financial projections that attract investors
Fertile Ground
Providing access to investors is just one way an incubator can help your business take flight.
Finance
What Price Advice?
When looking for financing, consider the expertise a value-added investor can offer.
Finance
Direct Hit
With direct public offerings, entrepreneurs can take financing into their own hands.
Ace In The Hole
A new online network could unleash a tidal wave of private capital for entrepreneurs.
Stocking Up
You get more than financing when you tap your 401(k) to buy stock in your business.
Capital Questions
Do you stand a chance of getting venture capital? Take this test and find out.
Foreign Power
Seeking investors? Looking overseas could be your company's best bet.
Hidden Assets
Off-balance-sheet financing lets you raise money and protect your equity.
Expert Picks
How do the pros invest their money? We turned to two of today's hottest investment sources to find out.