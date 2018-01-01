David Saef is the executive vice president of MarketWorks and strategy at GES, a Las Vegas-based global event marketing company with a long history of connecting people through live events. The company has more than 3,000 passionate employees throughout the world, who provide unparalleled service and consistent execution of breakthrough experience that blend art and science to foster engagement.
Sponsorships
3 Criteria to Fulfill With Your Next Sponsorship Opportunity
Sponsoring the wrong event can be destructive to your brand. So, what should you look for?
Experimental marketing strategies
5 Lessons Learned From Bud Light's 'Up for Whatever' and Always' 'Like a Girl' Campaigns
Here's how to use fun interaction and deep emotional connection like these companies did with their wildly successful experimental marketing attempts.
Customer Loyalty
5 Cues on Brand Loyalty You Can Take From Chick-fil-A
This restaurant chain is known for much more than its yummy chicken.
Ready for Anything
The One Productivity Hack Every Entrepreneur Needs to Incorporate
How following the "do/build" model of work made me a more productive leader.