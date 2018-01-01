David Worrell

Keep Tabs on Cash Flow
If the money disappears, so does your business.
Growth Strategies
Board Relations
When investors ask for a board seat, weigh your options before pulling out the leather chair.
Playing Favorites
Striking a balance between sales, profits and cash flow may mean giving one the upper hand.
Making Mint
By helping people manage their money, this entrepreneur is earning his.
Venture Debt
When times are tough, look to nonbank lenders for venture debt.
Snack Attack
When market pressures forced these entrepreneurs to re-evaluate, going nuts was not an option.
Prize Surprise
Entrepreneurs are competing for the gold--and getting much more in the process.
Fountain of Youth
This savvy entrepreneur is out to prove that investing's for all ages.
Energizing Profits
When it comes to maximizing the savings in energy-saving, Steve Gossett is on top of the trend--and he's making bank, too.
It's a Given
Success means nothing to these charitable entrepreneurs unless they're giving back.
Loyalty Pays
Show investors you care, and they'll show you the money.
Credit for a Change
In the world of vending machines, plastic is the new silver.
Big Deal
Organizing multimillion-dollar investments is all in a day's work for this software company.
Your Best Offering
Ready to tackle an IPO? Here's what you'll need to make all the right moves and avoid the wrong ones.
Getting Ready for the Public Eye?
As IPOs become viable again, what can you do to prepare your company?