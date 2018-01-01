Deren Baker

Netflix
What Netflix Habits Reveal About Your Target Audience
Viewers' "recently watched" lists offer insights that can help marketers deliver highly targeted messages. "Santa Clarita Diet," anyone?
Data Analysis
Want to Be More Like Amazon? Start By Making Your Startup More Data-Driven.
Most companies understand the importance of customer data, but lack the analysis expertise to match their ecommerce competitors' level.
Email Marketing
Want to Conquer 'Email Fatigue'? Figure out Your Customers' Viewing Behavior.
You already know that personalization attracts engagement. But you need to dive in deeper to satisfy customers' content cravings.
Data Analysis
Beat the Marketing Competition With Data Analysis
Entrepreneurs mistakenly think, "The more data, the more insight." But diving into a sea of unexamined data can actually harm more than benefit an organization.
Data Scientists
Why Every Growing Business Should Have a CDO
By 2019, projections say, 90 percent of large businesses will employ chief data officers. Is yours among them? Here's what makes up a good CDO.
social influencers
Don't Waste Your Budget on a Social Influencer -- Use Data Instead
A data-driven strategy teaches a business about its customers' motivations and interests, helping it build an engaged community.
Content Strategy
Learn These Content-Release Tricks From 4 Video-Streaming Giants
The leading streaming platforms have already experimented with various content-release strategies so you don't have to.