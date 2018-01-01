Deren Baker

Guest Writer
CEO, Jumpshot
Deren Baker is the CEO of Jumpshot, a San Francisco-based startup that offers marketing analytics software tailored for the travel, retail, media and e-commerce industries. He has previously held senior roles at Travelocity and Switchfly.

What Netflix Habits Reveal About Your Target Audience
Netflix

Viewers' "recently watched" lists offer insights that can help marketers deliver highly targeted messages. "Santa Clarita Diet," anyone?
6 min read
Want to Be More Like Amazon? Start By Making Your Startup More Data-Driven.
Data Analysis

Most companies understand the importance of customer data, but lack the analysis expertise to match their ecommerce competitors' level.
5 min read
Want to Conquer 'Email Fatigue'? Figure out Your Customers' Viewing Behavior.
Email Marketing

You already know that personalization attracts engagement. But you need to dive in deeper to satisfy customers' content cravings.
6 min read
Beat the Marketing Competition With Data Analysis
Data Analysis

Entrepreneurs mistakenly think, "The more data, the more insight." But diving into a sea of unexamined data can actually harm more than benefit an organization.
6 min read
Why Every Growing Business Should Have a CDO
Data Scientists

By 2019, projections say, 90 percent of large businesses will employ chief data officers. Is yours among them? Here's what makes up a good CDO.
6 min read
Don't Waste Your Budget on a Social Influencer -- Use Data Instead
social influencers

A data-driven strategy teaches a business about its customers' motivations and interests, helping it build an engaged community.
5 min read
Learn These Content-Release Tricks From 4 Video-Streaming Giants
Content Strategy

The leading streaming platforms have already experimented with various content-release strategies so you don't have to.
5 min read
