Diego Abba

Chief Executive Officer of Italist Inc.

About Diego Abba

Diego Abba is the Chief Executive Officer of Italist Inc., a global marketplace for Italian luxury multi-brand boutiques and brands, based in Los Angeles. Abba is the former CEO of Sleepy Giant, a game publisher and technology provider, participated by TPG Capital and CAA. He is also on the Board of Directors of New Design Charter Schools, a nonprofit that is focusing on providing quality education for East Los Angeles and Watts.

Creating Content That Resonates With Your Audience
Content Strategy

Creating Content That Resonates With Your Audience

In engaging storytelling, it becomes easier to explain the brand's values and crystallize its value proposition.
4 min read