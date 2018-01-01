Divyendra Kumar

Divyendra Kumar

Founder & Director WritoMozo | Co-founder & Director SoftoMozo
Divyendra Kumar is an entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of effectively managing senior leadership positions in the computer software industry. Passionate about startups, he is involved in his two service-based startups focused on app/web development, Branding, Marketing. An M.tech from IIT Delhi, His education, work and life allow him to consult entrepreneurs from across the globes on technology and marketing.

More From Divyendra Kumar

Are GDPR and Blockchain the Next Stages in Programmatic Advertising Evolution?
Advertising

Are GDPR and Blockchain the Next Stages in Programmatic Advertising Evolution?

In this article we try to explore all the aspects of GDPR and Blockchain
6 min read
Here's Why Micro Apps are a Far Better Tool For Building More Effective Apps
Apps

Here's Why Micro Apps are a Far Better Tool For Building More Effective Apps

Micro Apps deliver highly targeted functionality which allows users to perform tasks in a pretty quick manner
5 min read
Top Technologies Transforming the Fashion Industry to a Level of Par Excellence
Fashion

Top Technologies Transforming the Fashion Industry to a Level of Par Excellence

Wearable tech is of utmost importance and will undoubtedly shape the fashion industry in the upcoming times
6 min read
Importance and Benefits of Enterprise Application Integration for Businesses
Business

Importance and Benefits of Enterprise Application Integration for Businesses

Enterprise Application Integrations provide different mechanisms for a better controlling of information flow
5 min read
#7 Social Media Marketing Strategies To Keep You Connected With Your Audience
Social Media

#7 Social Media Marketing Strategies To Keep You Connected With Your Audience

Majority of the newer businesses create interactive opportunities and build a sense of trust with the help of social media
5 min read
Tips to Improve Quality Analysis in App Development
App Development

Tips to Improve Quality Analysis in App Development

A proper resource allocation is a must for an efficient running of the quality analysis process
4 min read
How Smart Technology is on the Verge of Compromising your Business Security?
Technology

How Smart Technology is on the Verge of Compromising your Business Security?

Majority of the security concerns with IoT technology depends on the engineering of the devices themselves
5 min read
Best Practices for IIOT Cybersecurity Startups
Startups

Best Practices for IIOT Cybersecurity Startups

A smart IIOT Startup has all of their security norms and policies in the right place and works accordingly for the prevention of any kind of malware attacks
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.