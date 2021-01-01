Donna Peeples
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Motivated, Inc.
Donna Peeples is an accomplished senior executive with verifiable results, leading customer-focused change initiatives in a variety of industries known for developing markets, growing startups and inspiring global change.
Follow Donna Peeples on Social
Latest
How to Keep Your Customers Happy (Even If They're Wrong)
Customer satisfaction and retention are both necessary for any business's success.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Lynn Power
Co-Founder & CEO of MASAMI
-
Nick Chernets
CEO of DataForSEO
-
Scott Bartnick
COO at Otter PR
-
Bobby Barr
Business Growth Strategist
-
Robin Buckley, PhD
Executive and Couples Coach
-
-
Adrian Falk
Founder & CEO of Believe Advertising & PR
-