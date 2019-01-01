My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dr Amit Kohli

Dr Amit Kohli

Co-founder & Chief Physiotherapist, AquaCentric Therapy

More From Dr Amit Kohli

Aquatic Therapy Delivering a Faster and more Operative Recovery for Women in Today's World
Personal Health

Aquatic Therapy Delivering a Faster and more Operative Recovery for Women in Today's World

The modern day women are busier and more stressed like never before and Aquatic Therapy is taking care of their health
3 min read