Bio

Dr Helmut Schuster is a dual Austrian/British citizen who lives in London, UK. He is the former Group HR Director of BP PLC and Chairman of the Board for Ivocar Vivadent. He currently serves on the board of several dynamic start-up businesses including ExpectAI, a Greentech enterprise. Helmut is an active entrepreneur, investor, and frequent contributor to leadership and AFS Cultural programs. He completed his PhD in Economics from the University of Vienna.