Generation Z (Gen Z), those born between the mid-to-late-1990s and early 2010s, are reshaping workplace dynamics with a distinctive approach that blends entrepreneurial zeal, technological adeptness and a strong emphasis on values.

Much of what is written about Gen Z is a gross generalization and complicated by generational judgement. A more objective analysis of the facts paints a far more positive picture aligned with our societies evolving context. Here are the four noteworthy attributes about Gen Z, that we might all aspire to emulate:

Entrepreneurial spirit and risk taking

Gen Z exhibits a remarkable entrepreneurial spirit, with significantly more enthusiasm to establish their own ventures. Multiple studies from McKinsey, Adobe and others, show that as many as 75% of Gen Z have plans to start their own business, highlighting their drive for independence and innovation. This generation is far less conservative in their professional aspirations and set their goals beyond traditional measures of salaries and bonuses. This imbues them with greater freedom to search for genuinely fulfilling work. Embracing this less limiting outlook could be liberating for us all. Technological proficiency and adaptability

As digital natives, Gen Z have grown up immersed in digital technology, making them adept at navigating digital landscapes. They are early adopters and champions of new phenomenon's from TikTok to Slack. This proficiency translates into a workforce that quickly adapts to new tools and platforms, driving technological advancement within organizations. Organizations can learn from Gen Z's adaptability by paying careful attention to their behaviors and rethink transformational initiatives with more of an inside out perspective. Emphasis on work-life balance and wellbeing

Unlike previous generations that prioritized job security over personal wellbeing, Gen Z places great importance on work that fits the life they wish to lead. They are much less prepared to make sacrifices for work, particularly when it impacts general, and specifically mental, health. According to global HR platform HiBob's research, 74% of Gen Z would change jobs for better work-life balance. This shift encourages organizations to rethink employee wellbeing and challenges the rest of us to re-examine our own assumptions about work requiring unhealthy levels of sacrifice. Desire for meaningful work and a positive impact on society

Gen Z is deeply motivated by work that has a positive contribution to society, and they seek employers whose values align with their own. Diversity, inclusion and sustainability are much more ingrained in their way of being than in any previous generations. LGTBQ+, female leaders, vegan food… they're just a fact of life. There is a natural assumption that life is fluid, with less demarcation, and fewer labels. Consequently, this is reflected in their work preferences. Importantly this is much less about DEI processes and brochures, and much more about authenticity and open-minded realities. We can all learn from this focus on substance over form.

Challenges and opportunities in managing Gen Z: Integrating Gen Z into the workforce presents challenges, particularly for long established big corporations. There is a clash between differing attitudes on authority, access, job constraints, and expectations around work-life balance. Fortune, for example, recently reported that most leaders find it hard to manage young employees, citing issues such as attitudes towards authority and professionalism. However, these challenges could easily be reframed as attempts to resist an inevitable evolution of workplace practices.

Learning from Gen Z's approach: Gen Z's approach to work offers several lessons for organizations.

Focus on substance and authenticity : Work outcomes should trump engrained notions of how work should be done. Rallying to a meaningful cause should take precedence over job descriptions and hierarchies.

: Work outcomes should trump engrained notions of how work should be done. Rallying to a meaningful cause should take precedence over job descriptions and hierarchies. Embrace flexibility : Adopting flexible work arrangements can enhance employee satisfaction and productivity, reflecting Gen Z's preference for work-life integration.

: Adopting flexible work arrangements can enhance employee satisfaction and productivity, reflecting Gen Z's preference for work-life integration. Prioritize wellbeing : Implementing a comprehensive frame and support structure for situations of stress and physical and mental challenges matters and fosters a supportive work environment.

: Implementing a comprehensive frame and support structure for situations of stress and physical and mental challenges matters and fosters a supportive work environment. Encourage innovation : Creating spaces for more autonomy, creative and entrepreneurial thinking will lead to innovative products and services.

: Creating spaces for more autonomy, creative and entrepreneurial thinking will lead to innovative products and services. Align with values: Demonstrating a deep understanding of a company's role in society and responsibility towards creating a better community will attract talent and builds a positive organizational reputation.

Embracing these lessons will help break down unhelpful generational barriers. They might also help propel your firm to achieve extraordinary new things.

In three phrases

Gen Z's distinctive approach to work, characterized by entrepreneurial spirit and technological aptitude is reshaping the modern workplace. By understanding and embracing these attributes, organizations can foster a dynamic and more entrepreneurial mindset that will benefit the company. Clarity, authenticity, and autonomy will unleash the power of Gen Z.

Dr Helmut Schuster and Dr David Oxley are career futurists and co-authors of A Groundhog Career: A tale of career traps and how to escape them out on 18 March 2025, published by Practical Inspiration