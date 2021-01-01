About Dr. Steven Ghim
Dr. Steven Ghim is a cosmetic dentist who also provides general and comprehensive dental care. Ghim has over 20 years of clinical experience and his private practice office is fully digital, ultra-modern, and serves the adult patient. He also serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force.
More From Dr. Steven Ghim
Prepare to Succeed
Trouble Managing Business Cash Flow? Try Using This 4-Account System.
Small-business owners often oversee every aspect of their company, including finance. This simple method helps provide real clarity, making a complicated subject that much easier to manage.