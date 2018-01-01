Susan O'Malley

Susan O'Malley

Guest Writer
Medical doctor, entrepreneur, speaker and author
Dr. Susan O’Malley is a medical doctor, entrepreneur, speaker and author. As owner and medical director of Madison Med Spa, she is dedicated to helping women look younger without surgery. In her book and keynote presentations, she distills lessons learned from her transformational journey starting as college dropout and secretary to emergency room doctor and entrepreneur and applies them to challenges in business and in life. To learn more about Dr. O’Malley, purchase Tough Cookies Don’t Crumble: Turn Setback into Success or book her to speak at your organization, please visit www.susanomalleymd.com

More From Susan O'Malley

One Day, You'll Be 50 or 60 or 70, and You'll Either Have Achieved Your Dreams -- or Not
Reinvention

One Day, You'll Be 50 or 60 or 70, and You'll Either Have Achieved Your Dreams -- or Not

I graduated from medical school at 39, opened a business at 50 and wrote a book at 63. It's never too late to reinvent yourself.
5 min read
3 Things I Learned After Having to Change My Business Name
Trademarks

3 Things I Learned After Having to Change My Business Name

Reminder: Do a trademark search before you decide on your business's name.
5 min read
Afraid You Can't Top Your Last Big Hit? I Was.
Entrepreneurs

Afraid You Can't Top Your Last Big Hit? I Was.

No one stays on the top forever, so question your motivations before beginning.
5 min read
Quitting My Job in the ER to Open a Med Spa Was a Shock. But I Made it Work.
Radicals & Visionaries

Quitting My Job in the ER to Open a Med Spa Was a Shock. But I Made it Work.

If you're transitioning from lifetime employee to first-time entrepreneur, you've got to decide who you are, set boundaries and never confuse struggle with failure.
5 min read
