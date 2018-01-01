Edward G. Brown

Guest Writer
Author of 'The Time Bandit Solution' and Co-Founder of Cohen Brown Management Group

 Edward G. Brown is the author of The Time Bandit Solution: Recovering Stolen Time You Never Knew You Had and co-founder of a culture-change management consulting and training firm for the financial services industry, Cohen Brown Management Group.  

 

More From Edward G. Brown

3 Subtle Ways to Boost Your Communication IQ
Communication

Chances are you're going to have to interact with a human or two on your way to great success. Here's how to do it right.
How to Prevent Poor Communicators From Harming Your Business
Communication

Good communication is both an art and a skill. Here's how to master it.
3 Tips to Make Tax Time Less Stressful
Ready for Anything

Tax season can be a huge burden on busy entrepreneurs. Here are a few pointers on how to make the process less painful.
3 Signs You're Addicted to Interruptions
Ready for Anything

Learn how to recognize and turn around behavior that's counterproductive to completing important work.
Don't Squash Your Big Goals for the Year by Squandering Time
Ready for Anything

Learn about why resolutions so often fail but yours don't have to.
How to Concentrate When the World Intrudes
Ready for Anything

Test some of these mental-wrestling techniques and see if you can better wrap your mind around your tasks.
How to Not Waste Your Windfall of Time
Ready for Anything

Maybe you've figured out how to work uninterrupted. Now learn how to prioritize and allocate the right hours or minutes to tasks.
Saying It Right -- 8 Rules for Getting People on Your Side
Communication Strategies

It's just like your mother said: It's the way you express things sometimes that really matters.
How to Say No to the Employee Who Interrupts
Ready for Anything

The polite way to say, Gee whiz, Mr. Colleague, Mr. Boss or Mr. Client, I can't get anything done with your constant interventions.
Stop Asking, Who Knows Where the Time Goes? An Entrepreneur's Guide to Focus.
Ready for Anything

Tolerating interruptions is not the hallmark of a successful business leader.
Ward Off Interruptions That Kill Team Dynamics
Interruptions

Are companies endangering corporate culture even while investing so much to build it?
Learning to Say No to Interruptions to Foster Creativity in Business
Time Management Tips

What if Galileo or other great thinkers had tried to develop their ideas amid a barrage of email and calls? Set boundaries to inspire innovation at work.
3 Steps to Recovering Stolen Time: Confront Your 'Time Bandits'
Time Management Tips

If you're like most people, you lose three to five hours every day to interruptions. Find out how to laser focus on work.
