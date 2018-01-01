Guest Writer

CEO, Innovation-Focused Leader, Quorum

Edward Sharp brings to Quorum more than 20 years’ experience in driving world-class products and innovation. Before joining Quorum, Sharp spent 15 years at NetApp in various positions before his final role there as vice president of emerging products. Prior to NetApp, Edward worked at McKinsey & Co., where he focused on strategic technology issues facing the evolving computer markets in Europe and North America. Edward holds a bachelor of arts degree from Oxford University in engineering, economics and management. He also holds a master of science degree from Stanford University in electrical engineering.