Elizabeth Goodgold

How to Generate Customer Feedback

What do your customers <i>really</i> think of you? If you don't know, it's time to use these methods to find out.
2 min read
Marketing Buzz 10/03

Can adopting a highway give your company positive exposure?
2 min read
Seniority Rules

Appealing to the over-65 crowd
2 min read
Fantastic Plastic

3 ways gift cards can increase your sales
2 min read
Marketing Buzz 09/03

Selling products related to a crisis
2 min read
Talking Shop
Marketing

Talking Shop

Wonder what makes shoppers tick? 5 retail superstars reveal how to please customers and, more important, how to keep them coming back for more.
12 min read
Marketing Buzz 08/03

Giving out free samples to attract more business
2 min read
A Matter of Opinion
Marketing

Generating customer feedback
2 min read
Marketing Buzz 07/03

Using music to enhance sales; public speaking is an expensive way to advertise your business
3 min read
