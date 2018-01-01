Elizabeth Goodgold

How to Generate Customer Feedback
What do your customers <i>really</i> think of you? If you don't know, it's time to use these methods to find out.
Marketing Buzz 10/03
Can adopting a highway give your company positive exposure?
Seniority Rules
Appealing to the over-65 crowd
Fantastic Plastic
3 ways gift cards can increase your sales
Marketing Buzz 09/03
Selling products related to a crisis
Marketing
Talking Shop
Wonder what makes shoppers tick? 5 retail superstars reveal how to please customers and, more important, how to keep them coming back for more.
Marketing Buzz 08/03
Giving out free samples to attract more business
Marketing
A Matter of Opinion
Generating customer feedback
Marketing Buzz 07/03
Using music to enhance sales; public speaking is an expensive way to advertise your business