How to Generate Customer Feedback What do your customers &lt;i&gt;really&lt;/i&gt; think of you? If you don't know, it's time to use these methods to find out.

By Elizabeth Goodgold

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the focus today on customers' experiences, how can youget good feedback? "Direct consumer feedback need not beexpensive or overly complex," explains market researcherJeffrey G. Jordan of 1-on-One Marketing Associates in San Diego.Familiar research tools include mystery shopping, customer commentcards, on-site intercepting, Web site evaluation and toll-freephone numbers.

Teen retailer Hot Topic encourages comments through its Web site(which gets almost 800,000 hits per day) and through in-storecomment cards. Car rental company Avis features a feedback sectionon its Web site and even requests customers' contactinformation in order to send a response.

If you're looking for feedback (and lots of it), make sureto put your comment information everywhere-at the front of thestore with in-store signage, in shoppers' bags and via a linkon your site. You can also sweeten the incentive for feedback byrewarding input. Of course, since you're giving something away,it's hard to determine if your customers have a valid commentor are just looking for a freebie.

Toll-free phone numbers are another reliable communication tool.Fast-food operators such as Jack In the Box publicize a toll-freenumber for guests to leave comments. Even Jack himself answers thatline.

Remember, asking the customer is always the rightdecision.

Wavy Line

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

More Americans Are Retiring Abroad, Without a Massive Nest Egg — Here's How They Made the Leap

About 450,000 people received their social security benefits outside the U.S. at the end of 2021, up from 307,000 in 2008, according to the Social Security Administration.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

7 of the 10 Most Expensive Cities to Live in the U.S. Are in One State

A new report by U.S. News found that San Diego is the most expensive city to live in for 2023-2024, followed by Los Angeles. New York City didn't even rank in the top 10.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'The Mattresses Are As Thick as The Width of a Hand.' And 5 Other Things to Know About Elizabeth Holmes' Prison.

Inside the walls of Federal Prison Camp Bryan, Texas, where the fallen Silicon Valley star is serving an 11-year sentence.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

Woman Ties the Knot at White Castle Almost 30 Years After the Chain Gave Her Free Food as a Homeless Teen

Jamie West was just 12 years old when she ran away from the foster care system.

By Emily Rella
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore