About Elizabeth Pearson
I'm a career coach and my specialty is getting leaders "unstuck". That means helping them break through plateaus in their professional and personal lives. Throughout my 15-yr career in corporate sales, I managed multi-million dollar accounts and now I embrace the passion of entrepreneurship.
More From Elizabeth Pearson
