Signing out of account, Standby...
Elliott Bisnow
Elliott Bisnow is a co-founder of Summit Group, whose family of organizations include Powder Mountain, Summit Series, Summit Junto, and Summit Impact. Bisnow is a startup investor, having made almost 50 early stage investments, including Uber, Coinbase, Warby Parker & Allbirds. At 20 years old, Bisnow started Bisnow Media with his dad Mark, out of his college dorm room. Over the next decade, they grew the business into the largest commercial real estate media company in the world and it was acquired in 2016 by Wicks Group. As the co-owner of America’s largest ski resort, Powder Mountain, Bisnow lives in Eden, Utah. Bisnow sits on the board of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND).
Follow Elliott Bisnow on Social
Latest
The Inside Account of Summit's Very Awkward First Event
Today it's a premiere event series for entrepreneurs and creators. But back then, it was a little experiment... with not enough beer.
El relato interno del primer evento muy incómodo de Summit
Hoy es una serie de eventos de estreno para emprendedores y creadores. Pero en aquel entonces, era un pequeño experimento... sin suficiente cerveza.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Shaan Rais
NIL Expert, Branding & Leadership Coach and Strategist
-
Craig Ceccanti
President and CEO of T-Minus Solutions
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC
-
Summit Ghimire
Founder & Head of SEO at Outpace
-
Erica Dushey Sarway
VP Marketing & Sales
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Carlos Chacon
Founder & Medical Director at Divino Plastic Surgery
-