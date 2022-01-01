Elliott Bisnow is a co-founder of Summit Group, whose family of organizations include Powder Mountain, Summit Series, Summit Junto, and Summit Impact. Bisnow is a startup investor, having made almost 50 early stage investments, including Uber, Coinbase, Warby Parker & Allbirds. At 20 years old, Bisnow started Bisnow Media with his dad Mark, out of his college dorm room. Over the next decade, they grew the business into the largest commercial real estate media company in the world and it was acquired in 2016 by Wicks Group. As the co-owner of America’s largest ski resort, Powder Mountain, Bisnow lives in Eden, Utah. Bisnow sits on the board of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND).