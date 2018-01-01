Elyssa Seidman is an LA-based strategist at Pitch where she works with brands ranging from Fortune 500 companies to rapidly growing start-ups. She has also completed a 200-hour registered yoga teacher training program with Ahimsa Yoga and loves mixing her passion for solving business challenges with health and wellness.
Company Culture
How Can You Reverse Your Company's Work-Life Imbalance? Through Yoga.
Time to check your workplace "Yamas," or rules of living, and make sure that you and your employees are on track.