Elyssa Seidman

Elyssa Seidman

Guest Writer
Strategist at Pitch

Elyssa Seidman is an LA-based strategist at Pitch where she works with brands ranging from Fortune 500 companies to rapidly growing start-ups. She has also completed a 200-hour registered yoga teacher training program with Ahimsa Yoga and loves mixing her passion for solving business challenges with health and wellness.

More From Elyssa Seidman

How Can You Reverse Your Company's Work-Life Imbalance? Through Yoga.
Company Culture

How Can You Reverse Your Company's Work-Life Imbalance? Through Yoga.

Time to check your workplace "Yamas," or rules of living, and make sure that you and your employees are on track.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.