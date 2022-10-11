Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It happens — companies hire jerks. Maybe you've even hired someone who turned out to be a thorn in your team. Unfortunately, companies often keep and promote top performers, despite poor behavior. At least, that's how it's always been.

Working for toxic bosses, feeling unappreciated and missing out on life have given rise to the latest Gen Z workplace trend, "quiet quitting" — the idea of showing up and doing the bare minimum to maintain employment. This has been exacerbated by virtual work environments with minimal oversight. Employees are waking up to the idea that they don't need to produce their best at work to get paid.