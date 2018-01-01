Emma Johnson

Growth Strategies
From Nay to Yay
What to do about bad reviews on customer feedback sites
Growth Strategies
Grow Big by Selling Small
Go where the money is by catering to like-minded entrepreneurs.
Starting a Business
Should You Be the Face of Your Business?
There are plenty of ways to be your own best spokesperson--and a few reasons not to.
Marketing
Crowdsourcing: Free Problem-Solving for Your Biz
Tapping the masses for brighter ideas and bigger margins
Marketing
Brand Makeovers: 3 Lessons in Reinvention
Target, Apple and Jack in the Box reinvented their brands through damage control, brand differentiation and broadening appeal. Put their strategies to use for your business.