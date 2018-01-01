Eric M. Ruiz

Eric M. Ruiz

Guest Writer
Latin American Business Development at Waze
Eric M. Ruiz is a New York-based writer from Modesto, Calif. He helped launch Waze Ads in Latin America and now focuses on exploring and writing about the differences that make us the same.

Words of Advice on Succeeding in the New Business World
Ready for Anything

Words of Advice on Succeeding in the New Business World

Your college diploma doesn't automatically mean you can make it in the real world. Getting where you want to be is still a long learning process.
7 min read
Pop Music, American Authors and Small Wins
Motivation

Pop Music, American Authors and Small Wins

Tiny victories may be fleeting, but they leave a residue of success that can change the way you approach everything after.
5 min read
FC Barcelona and the Development of Internal Talent
Growth Strategies

FC Barcelona and the Development of Internal Talent

Developing homegrown talent is one sure way to grow a company of dedicated and loyal employees.
5 min read
4 Business Lessons From the Legendary John Wooden
Thought Leaders

4 Business Lessons From the Legendary John Wooden

The great UCLA coach taught his championship teams that details create success.
6 min read
Professional Lessons Learned From Germany's 2014 World Cup Title
Growth Strategies

Professional Lessons Learned From Germany's 2014 World Cup Title

Creating a world-class soccer team involves a similar process for becoming a successful entrepreneur.
6 min read
Sometimes Doing Nothing Is the Best Way to Move Forward
Productivity

Sometimes Doing Nothing Is the Best Way to Move Forward

When you need to get the most work done, consider stepping back and embracing idleness.
4 min read
Key to Success? Work Like You're an Intern -- Every Day
Opportunity

Key to Success? Work Like You're an Intern -- Every Day

For those of you just getting started, you need to embrace the hustle.
5 min read
4 Marketing Lessons From Pop-Culture Writer Shea Serrano
Marketing

4 Marketing Lessons From Pop-Culture Writer Shea Serrano

Marketing your first book, a new product or a catchy feature? Build an online following first. Say, you could even spread the word via rappers.
5 min read
A Frequent Business Traveler's Rewarding Trip to 'Nowhere'
Business Travel

A Frequent Business Traveler's Rewarding Trip to 'Nowhere'

A Waze manager just got back from celebrated travel writer Pico Iyer's favorite destination.
6 min read
Act Like the Leader You Want to Be
Leadership Qualities

Act Like the Leader You Want to Be

No matter what you want or where you want to be, behave as if you've already arrived.
5 min read
Developing a Personal Brand Is Overrated
Personal Branding

Developing a Personal Brand Is Overrated

A millennial explains that building a great reputation is not a project for Day 1 at a new gig. Rather, bear down on the work or the assignment. The rest will follow.
5 min read
When It Comes to Finding Your Path. Don't Overthink. Do.
Careers

When It Comes to Finding Your Path. Don't Overthink. Do.

Sometimes the right career direction isn't immediately apparent. The only way to get there, though, is to experiment.
5 min read
Leadership Lessons From Alexander the Great
Leadership Qualities

Leadership Lessons From Alexander the Great

Even if your goal is conquer a larger sales territory or win more page views, the insights from this military leader can prove inspirational.
5 min read
3 Entrepreneurial Lessons to Learn From Kanye West
Music

3 Entrepreneurial Lessons to Learn From Kanye West

The innovators in music world are teaching young Americans some basics about breaking out on their own.
6 min read
Choosing Between Opportunity and the Comfort of Home
Global Business

Choosing Between Opportunity and the Comfort of Home

A Waze manager recalls his painful decision to leave his native turf, California's Central Valley, to explore greener entrepreneurial options.
7 min read
