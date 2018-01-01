Eric Sachs

Eric Sachs is a self-taught, nationally recognized SEO expert who helps businesses revolutionize their online marketing efforts. He began his career in internet marketing in affiliate work and then as the Director of Marketing for a Southern California lead generation company. In 2010 he created his own SEO and digital marketing company, Sachs Marketing Group.

 

Why It's a Mistake to Rely on a 'Social-Media Background Check'
Social media rarely is the complete picture of anyone and relying on it in hiring risks legal problems.
How to Build Your Online Reputation
Take a look at the three building blocks of any successful online strategy.
How to Pick the Right Team for Your Startup
A 10-step guide to making sure your startup succeeds where so many others fail.
10 Productivity Tools for the Sole Proprietor
Time is money. Save both by reaching your productivity potential.
