Erik Larkin

Technology
When to Worry About Security Holes--and When Not To
Annoyed by all the computerese that litters security stories? Here's your guide.
Technology
10 Quick Fixes for the Worst Security Nightmares
Most security attacks are targeted at a few weak points on your PC that aren't that hard to protect. Follow these simple tips, and you'll suddenly be a whole lot safer.
Technology
All-in-One Security Suites: Tried and Tested
We check out eight products, from the popular to the relatively unknown. They can't protect you from everything, but some come close.
Technology
Internet Security
BitDefender was an excellent performer among security suites, but it's best for experts who don't need guidance regarding security extras and pop-up alerts and who don't mind therough interface.
Technology
Helio Ocean
Pros - Innovative dual-slider design Excellent messaging software. Cons - Sometimes lackluster call quality Small selection of nongame apps