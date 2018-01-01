Erik Larkin

When to Worry About Security Holes--and When Not To
Technology

When to Worry About Security Holes--and When Not To

Annoyed by all the computerese that litters security stories? Here's your guide.
3 min read
10 Quick Fixes for the Worst Security Nightmares
Technology

10 Quick Fixes for the Worst Security Nightmares

Most security attacks are targeted at a few weak points on your PC that aren't that hard to protect. Follow these simple tips, and you'll suddenly be a whole lot safer.
12 min read
All-in-One Security Suites: Tried and Tested
Technology

All-in-One Security Suites: Tried and Tested

We check out eight products, from the popular to the relatively unknown. They can't protect you from everything, but some come close.
2 min read
Internet Security
Technology

Internet Security

BitDefender was an excellent performer among security suites, but it's best for experts who don't need guidance regarding security extras and pop-up alerts and who don't mind therough interface.
4 min read
Helio Ocean
Technology

Helio Ocean

Pros - Innovative dual-slider design Excellent messaging software. Cons - Sometimes lackluster call quality Small selection of nongame apps
5 min read
