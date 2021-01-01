About Eva Yazhari
Eva Yazhari is the co-Founder and CEO of Beyond Capital Fund and a general partner of Beyond Capital Ventures. Yazhari has 16 years of experience in investing for social impact. Yazhari is also an angel investor, founder of The Conscious Investor and author of The Good Your Money Can Do.
Leadership
Successful leadership should be defined by how much the leader focuses on others, also known as conscious leadership. These leaders honor their conviction and mission yet never lose focus of the elements in life that matter.