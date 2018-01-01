Felena Hanson

Felena Hanson is the founder of Hera Hub, a spa-inspired shared workspace business accelerator for female entrepreneurs. She is also the author of Flight Club -- Rebel, Reinvent, and Thrive: How to Launch Your Dream Business, which provides advice and resources to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Why Excluding Men Is Not the Path to Promoting Women

Improving relations between men and women is key to increasing opportunities for women in business.
Why Every Entrepreneur Should Be a Servant Leader
Servant Leadership

Organizational effectiveness relates to a leadership style that seeks to put employees' needs as the highest priority.
Corporate Politics and Toxic Environments Are the Real Reasons Women Are 'Leaning Out'
Women Entrepreneurs

Corporations complain there is not enough talent, even as they ignore work environments that drive away women in their career prime.
