Feras Moussa
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Managing Partner at Disrupt Equity
Feras Moussa is the managing partner at Disrupt Equity, a multi-family real-estate syndication firm dedicated to providing investors with strong passive income. To date, Disrupt Equity has acquired more than 3,000 units and over $250 million in assets.
How To Get Started in Passive Real Estate Investing
If you want to build generational wealth by investing in real estate but don't want to deal with active involvement, passive real estate investing may be the right path for you. This quick guide will provide all the information you need to get started.
