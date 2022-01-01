Ferrat Destine

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO at Impress Service

Ferrat Destine is a tenacious and motivational businessman that serves as an inspiration to countless individuals. As founder and CEO of Impress Service, one of the leading cleaning companies in New Jersey today, his actions are driven by his belief in the possibility of a better society and future.

https://www.impressservice.com/

Follow Ferrat Destine on Social

Latest

Emprendedores

8 importantes lecciones de emprendedores líderes

El secreto del éxito en el emprendimiento es la disciplina.

Continue Reading
Thought Leaders

8 Important Lessons From Leading Entrepreneurs

The secret to success in entrepreneurship is discipline.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like