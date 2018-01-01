Fran Dunaway

How Issues of Gender Equity Become Issues of Wealth Equity When It Comes to Startup Funding
I would argue that all investments come down to the personal comfort level that the investor has with the founders.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.