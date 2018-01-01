Frank Schilling

Frank Schilling

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and angel investor

Frank Schilling is an experienced technology entrepreneur, angel investor and important thought leader in the domain name industry. As the founder and CEO of Uniregistry, Frank is behind the creation of dozens of new domain name endings (such as .cars, .photo and .game) as well as the fastest-growing domain name registrar and aftermarket sales platform in the world. His instincts and passion have inspired a team of engineers, brokers and designers to create products and services that are shaping the future of how people launch new businesses and get online.

More From Frank Schilling

An M&A Wave Is Coming: 4 Ways to Determine Whether You Should Sell
Mergers and Acquisitions

An M&A Wave Is Coming: 4 Ways to Determine Whether You Should Sell

This is a great time to sell but merger mania usually ends in a reversal of the tide painful for tech businesses that aren't profitable or growing.
7 min read
4 Non-Chemical Ways to Stimulate Productivity
Ready for Anything

4 Non-Chemical Ways to Stimulate Productivity

Many workers rely on tall cups of java and nootropic pills for brain fuel, but startups can produce better results by caring for employee well-being and time management.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.