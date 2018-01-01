Guest Writer

Entrepreneur and angel investor

Frank Schilling is an experienced technology entrepreneur, angel investor and important thought leader in the domain name industry. As the founder and CEO of Uniregistry, Frank is behind the creation of dozens of new domain name endings (such as .cars, .photo and .game) as well as the fastest-growing domain name registrar and aftermarket sales platform in the world. His instincts and passion have inspired a team of engineers, brokers and designers to create products and services that are shaping the future of how people launch new businesses and get online.