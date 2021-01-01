Gabe Rogol

Gabe Rogol

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO

Gabe Rogol is the chief executive officer of Demandbase. In his role, Rogol is responsible for fulfilling the company's mission of transforming how B2B companies go to market. Since joining Demandbase in 2012, Rogol has been integral in setting the product and corporate strategy for the company.

https://www.demandbase.com

Follow Gabe Rogol on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Marketing

The Cookie is Actually Crumbling in Advertising: Here's What to Know in B2B vs. B2C

Cookies have long been used by advertisers looking to track consumer activity across the web in order to boost their advertising efforts.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like