Gary Nakamura

Guest Writer

CEO of Concurrent, Inc.

With more than 20 years of experience, Gary Nakamura is an accomplished executive, built from roles at large and small companies. Currently, Gary is the CEO of Concurrent, Inc., the leader in data application infrastructure, where he is leading the company through its next phase of growth. Prior, Gary was senior vice president and general manager of Terracotta, Inc. (acquired by Software AG), where he provided significant contributions to the explosive growth of the company.