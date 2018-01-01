Gary Nakamura

Gary Nakamura

Guest Writer
CEO of Concurrent, Inc.
With more than 20 years of experience, Gary Nakamura is an accomplished executive, built from roles at large and small companies. Currently, Gary is the CEO of Concurrent, Inc., the leader in data application infrastructure, where he is leading the company through its next phase of growth. Prior, Gary was senior vice president and general manager of Terracotta, Inc. (acquired by Software AG), where he provided significant contributions to the explosive growth of the company. 

More From Gary Nakamura

Even With 20 Years in Tech I Learned These Lessons as a First-Time CEO
Lessons

Even With 20 Years in Tech I Learned These Lessons as a First-Time CEO

Being the boss is a constant paradox. You're responsible for everything but control a lot less than most people realize.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.